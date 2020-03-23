Twitter pulls guidance as it measures virus impact

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has withdrawn guidance as it faces down impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has pulled its revenue and operating income outlook for Q1, along with its full-year forecast for expenses, stock-based compensation, headcount and capital expenditures.

It says it expects Q1 revenue "slightly down" Y/Y, and to incur a GAAP operating loss as reduced expenses are unlikely to fully offset the revenue hit.

Conversation about the virus along with product improvements are driving strength in monetizable daily active users, though, with quarter-to-date mDAU up 23% to 164M, it says.

It will provide another update along with Q1 earnings, set for April 30 before the open.