Stocks shed another 3% as Senate fails to step up

Stocks closed sharply lower despite additional steps by the Fed to shore up the economy, as the U.S. Senate failed to agree on a stimulus plan; Dow -3.1% , S&P -2.9% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

Investors are clamoring for fast congressional approval a fiscal rescue plan, but comments from Senate Majority Leader McConnell that passage possibly could be delayed until Friday dealt a blow to the market.

"The political dysfunction adds to the uncertainty," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of Bahnsen Group.

Today was the first day the NYSE closed its trading floor in lower Manhattan and moved entirely to electronic trading, after two people who work at the exchange tested positive for the coronavirus.

Selling was broad-based with 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finishing lower, led by the energy ( -6.7% ) and financials ( -6.1% ) sectors, while consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) was the day's only winner; technology ( -0.9% ) fared relatively well, as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index ended +3.4% .

U.S Treasury bonds rallied amid the continued weakness in equities and the Fed's actions, sending the two-year yield down 8 bps to 0.29% and the 10-year yield 17 bps lower to 0.76%.