Superior pulls guidance, digs in for soft demand period

Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) says the pandemic is having a widespread adverse effect on the automotive industry on both consumer demand and OEM automotive production.

The company notes that key customers have announced temporary closure of nearly all production facilities in Europe and North America for an certain period.

Superior anticipates that production at all its facilities will be halted in the next few days. The supplier is also trying to minimize the impact of the lower production levels on profit and cash flow by significantly reducing capital expenditures, balancing the labor force with the production outlook and reducing discretionary spending.

Superior has fully drawn its $160M U.S. revolving credit line and has drawn €48M on its €60M European revolving credit line. The company notes that it has no other significant funded debt obligations until May 2024.

Superior is suspending its previous guidance.

Source: Press Release