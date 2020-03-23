Bank of Canada gets authority to buy corporate, municipal debt

The Bank of Canada revives its authority to buy corporate and municipal bonds to address "financial system stress that could have macroeconomic consequences," Governor Stephen Poloz said in the Canada Gazette.

The central bank may be forced to start its first-ever quantitative easing program, analysts said.

“We think the bank will be forced to adopt QE and that they’ll look to ultimately buy up to C$150B in securities,” said TD Securities macro strategist Robert Both. "We think it is a question of when and not if."

“The Bank of Canada doesn’t like being pushed by the Fed, but now it’s global,” said Benjamin Reitzes, an economist at Bank of Montreal, which sees an 80% chance the central bank will need to start quantitative easing.