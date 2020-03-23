Milestone Scientific down 75% after hours on failed etripamil study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, NODE-301, evaluating Milestone Scientific's (NASDAQ:MIST) etripamil nasal spray in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) (abnormally fast heartbeat that starts above the lower chambers of the heart) did not achieve the primary endpoint.

Specifically, etripamil failed to sufficiency separate from placebo as measured by the time to conversion of PSVT to sinus rhythm (correctly oriented P waves on an ECG) over the five-hour period after administration.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.