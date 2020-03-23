Weingarten Realty taps credit line, withdraws guidance

Like many other REITs, Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) withdraws its 2020 guidance and draws on its credit line in an effort to increase liquidity when faced with the uncertainty of how long the coronavirus crisis will last.

WRI has drawn down the remaining $482M available under its $500M revolving credit facility.

Through February 2020, operating results and rental payments were in-line with the company's expectations.

WRI has a portfolio of 170 shopping centers in 16 states, with 80% of its properties containing a grocery store.