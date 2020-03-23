Aptiv takes measures to load up on cash

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) says it will enhance its financial flexibility and liquidity by drawing down all remaining amounts on its revolving credit facility.

The company will have cash on hand of approximately $1.7B and $2.0B outstanding under the existing revolver facility.

Aptiv is also suspending its dividend to save cash.

The company says the actions are aimed at managing costs, capital spending, and working capital to further strengthen liquidity, including the ramping down of certain production facilities in response to customer plant closures and changes in vehicle production schedules.

Source: Press Release