Laredo Petroleum cuts planned 2020 capex by 36%

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) says it has reduced its 2020 capital spending plans by 36% to $290M from the $450M capital budget unveiled just last month, which was 7% below last year's spending.

Laredo says it is targeting free cash flow of ~$90M for full year, assuming $25 WTI for the rest of the year.

The company expects 2020 oil production will drop ~8% Y/Y, as it lowers its operated rig count from four rigs to one rig by June and then run one rig in Howard County, Tex., for the balance of 2020; it also plans to suspend completions operations in the first week of May for remainder of 2020.

Laredo says it currently has outstanding borrowings of $275M on its $950M senior secured credit facility, resulting in available capacity, after reducing for outstanding letters of credit, of $660M, and it has no term-debt maturities until 2025.