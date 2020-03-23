U.K. goes into three-week lockdown starting tonight

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson approves radical measures to ban all unnecessary movement of people in the U.K. for at least three weeks in efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

All shops selling non-essential items, playgrounds, libraries, and places of worship will be closed.

People will only be permitted to leave their homes to buy essentials, take one form of exercise a day, travel to work if it can't be avoided, to help a vulnerable person, or for medical care.

Police will break up gatherings and have the power to fine individuals who break the new laws.

The British pound falls 0.9% against the greenback.

