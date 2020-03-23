Fed fires a dud as financial sector plunges

Forgetting energy, the financials (XLF -8.9% ) got hit harder than any sector today after the Fed more or less pledged to buy nearly any piece of paper out there with freshly minted dollars.

While at first glance that might seem supportive to the sorts of things residing on the balance sheet of a lot of financial players, the effective nationalization of much of the industry and rates at the zero bound don't bode well for profits.

A sampling: Bank of America (BAC -8.1% ), Citigroup (C -7.1% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB -11.7% ), State Street (STT -7.4% ), American Express (AXP -7% ), Prudential Financial (PRU -7.2% )..

