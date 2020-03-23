Ares Capital has liquidity to meet increased funding requests

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) expects that its ~$2.7B of available liquidity from cash and existing secured credit lines will support its financing needs during these difficult times.

"To date, we have seen increased funding requests from many of our borrowers which we have satisfied, and we continue to have liquidity to meet these contractual requests," the company said.

The earliest maturity of any of its bank credit facilities is March 2024 and it doesn't have any unsecured term notes maturing until 2022.

Says increased flexibility adopted by the Small Business Credit Availability Act will provide a greater cushion to potential depreciation from credit write-downs and declining asset prices vs. the more restrictive limits Ares Capital was subject to during the 2008-09 recession.

Also says its capabilities are meaningfully enhanced by the resources, capital, and expertise from the broader platform at Ares Management, an alternative investment manager with $149B in AUM as of Dec. 31, 2019.