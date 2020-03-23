Empire State Realty closes on $300M of financings

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) closes on financings that adds $300M in net incremental cash proceeds to its balance sheet at an all-in blended cost of 2.6%, or 3.6% inclusive of interest rate swap agreements, and a weighted average maturity of 8.1 years.

Issued and sold $175M of senior unsecured notes in a private placement on March 17; consists of $100M of 3.61% series G senior notes due March 2032 and $75M of 3.73% series H notes due March 2035.

On March 19, Empire Realty refinanced its existing $265M unsecured bank term loan due August 2022 with a new $215M unsecured term loan due March 2025 with an initial interest rate of LIBOR + 1.20% and at the same time completed a new $175M unsecured term loan due December 2026 with an initial interest rate of LIBOR + 1.50%.