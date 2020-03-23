Dow upped to Buy at Jefferies after chemical sector rout

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander picks Dow Inc. (DOW) is a "contrarian large-cap cyclical" which combines "short-cycle exposure, operating leverage, an underappreciated portfolio and/or management philosophy, and a couple of structural debates that appear exaggerated."

The firm upgrades Dow to Buy from Hold at current levels and would be "aggressive buyers" if shares dip below $25.

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed also likes Dow, as well as LyondellBasell (LYB) and Westlake Chemical (WLK), saying his analysis of the last oil price war initiated by Saudi Arabia suggests investor fear of the U.S. chemical industry potentially losing its ethane advantage are overblown.

DOW's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.