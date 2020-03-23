BJ’s Restaurants defers dividends to preserve capital in light of coronavirus

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) board approved decision to defer previously declared quarterly dividend payment of $0.13 per share of common stock payable March 24, 2020, for shareholders of record as of March 10, 2020.

Current and future dividends will be deferred until capital needs allow and uncertainty related to COVID-19 passes.

Greg Trojan, CEO of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. said, "in these early days with mandated dining room closures, our off premise sales through takeout and delivery channels have increased,'' while noting that the ability "to operate at full capacity has been impacted as numerous states and local governments have effected ordinances to protect the public through social distancing.”

The co. also has drawn down the remaining amounts of its $250 million line of credit, and has $95 million on the balance sheet.

Assuming all restaurants are closed, co. estimates ongoing weekly operating costs at $5 million.

