State Street to execute reverse splits on two oil & gas ETFs

With the price of crude oil sinking ~57% in the past month, State Street Global Advisors implements a reverse split for two of its oil and gas-related ETFs.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) will reverse split on a 10-to-1 ratio and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) will reverse split on a four-to-1 ratio.

In the past month, XES has declined 67% to $2.13 per share and XOP has fallen 57% to $7.54 per share.

Both ETFs will trade at their post-reverse-split price effective March 30, 2020.

"With these changes, we look to help to reduce trading costs for investors seeking liquid access to these sub sectors of the oil industry,” said Noel Archard, global head of SPDR product at SSGA.