Phoenix New Media beats on top line in Q4

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) topped revenue expectations with its Q4 report, with a boost from paid services.

Revenues overall rose 18% to 470.9M yuan (about $68.6M).

Gross profit rose to 260M yuan from 218M yuan, with margin up to 55.2% from 54.6%.

Attributable net income was 911.8M yuan (about $131M).

"During the quarter, our consistent coverage of impactful social events further cemented our market leadership while boosting our operating metrics in turn," CEO Shuang Liu says. "Additionally, we successfully enhanced our brand influence and heightened our dominance in key content verticals through the organization of multiple large-scale offline events during the quarter."

Revenue breakout: Net advertising, 395.2M yuan (up 11%); Paid services, 75.7M yuan (up 75.1%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of 252.8M-272.8M yuan (net ad revenues of 211.8M-226.8M yuan; paid services revenues of 41M-46M yuan).

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

