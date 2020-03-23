Bombardier to stop business jet production in Canada over virus - Reuters

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) is suspending Canadian production of its corporate jets to comply with restrictions placed by provincial governments aimed at combating the coronavirus, Reuters reports.

Ontario and Quebec, where Bombardier's Global 7500 and other model business jets are respectively assembled and completed, have ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

An internal letter to Bombardier Aviation reportedly said the company would shut down "all non-essential operations" in Quebec and Ontario until April 13, or further notice, to support the two governments' announcements.