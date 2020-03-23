Oshkosh pulls 2020 guidance, suspends Access Equipment production

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 guidance, the latest company to pull guidance as it weighs the impact of the virus pandemic.

"Broad measures taken by governments, businesses and others across the globe to limit the spread of the virus are adversely affecting the Company and its customers and suppliers," it says.

It will suspend Access Equipment production in North American on March 30 and currently plans to resume on April 13, as customers modify their delivery requirements. It's taking similar action in European facilities.

Production continues in its Defense, Fire & Emergency and Commercial segments.