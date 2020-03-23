Hornbeck Offshore's debt proposal sunk by weak oil prices

Hornbeck Energy Services (NYSE:HOSS) says it is scrapping its proposed out-of-court debt swap, after the oil price war and the coronavirus outbreak pushed crude prices to historic lows.

Hornbeck says it is abandoning the $674M debt exchange offer after "circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the precipitous decline in oil prices" meant it would not receive enough votes for approval of the deal.

The debt exchange offer to bondholders would have pushed out maturity dates and included a cash offer to repurchase as much as $67M of certain debt tranches at up to $0.30 on the dollar.

The company faces an April maturity on $224M in 5.875% bonds that recently traded at less than $0.10 on the dollar, and another $450M in 5% bonds due in 2021 traded at less than $0.09 on the dollar, according to FactSet.