Chevron outlook cut to Negative by S&P

S&P lowers its outlook on Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Negative from Stable, reflecting expectations of weaker financial performance for 2020 and the potential for a downgrade it if the company's credit measures do not improve next year.

S&P says its rating assumes Chevron has the ability to "limit the downside to its performance in 2020 and support an improvement in 2021 and beyond."

The agency reaffirms its rating on Chevron's debt at AA.

S&P last week downgraded Exxon Mobil's credit ratings to AA from AA+ with a Negative outlook.

Total amount of public bonds and loans outstanding is $15.7B, according to Bloomberg data.