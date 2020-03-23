NexTier cuts 2020 capex by $100M, idles some hydraulic fracturing fleet

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) says it will reduce its 2020 capital spending by ~$100M to $100M-$120M from the midpoint of its previous outlook of $210M, in response to difficult market conditions.

NexTier says it will idle part of its previously active hydraulic fracturing fleet "in line with the developing market outlook," and will further adjust its organization via right-sizing overhead costs, consolidating facilities and making other cost cuts in line with activity declines.

The company says it has borrowed part of its revolving credit facility availability in recent days, resulting in cash of greater than $460M current liquidity in excess of $550M.