CorEnergy unveils repurchase program

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR +21.2% ) rallies after saying it will repurchase as much as $5M of its common shares and its 7.375% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares, as well as all remaining 7% convertible senior notes due 2020.

"With a strong balance sheet and more than $250M in available liquidity, we believe 2020 will present attractive portfolio growth opportunities for our company," says Chairman and CEO Dave Schulte.

The trust says it may make the purchases through the program through Aug. 20.