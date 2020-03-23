Globalstar +44% as 3GPP approves 5G band

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) is up 43.6% after hours as it announced that the Third Generation Partnership Project has approved Globalstar's Band 53 as a frequency for use in 5G.

The company's 5G variant of band 53 will be known as n53, it says.

It's a "significant advancement in our spectrum efforts," Executive Chairman Jay Monroe says. "New networks around the world will be built utilizing 5G’s advanced technology and our resource will now work in those networks. We appreciate the industry’s continued support of our spectrum and applaud the 3GPP working group for their approval.”

The n53 band can also act as a traffic channel or as an anchor for other licensed or unlicensed bands in 5G networks, says Jarvinian Advisors Managing Director John Dooley.