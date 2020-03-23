U.S. airlines could ground themselves

Major U.S. airlines are prepping plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of passenger flights across the U.S. if air traffic controller staffing emergencies continue to crop up or demand falls much further, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It's also still on the table that the federal government could at some point halt all U.S. flights in an effort to deal with the pandemic.

Air traffic is already at a minimal level, with the TSA reporting a drop of 80% on Sunday compared to the same day a year ago.

