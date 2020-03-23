Endgame in sight? Futures up sharply

Running down the list of possible excuses for a nice bump in the averages this evening ...

Speaking at a briefing this evening, the president suggested it could be just a matter of days, rather than weeks before the government considers allowing the economy to come up for air.

NY Governor Cuomo - who's been among the more aggressive leaders in shutting things down - has put together a team to figure out how to jump-start the economy in coming weeks (Editor's note: Opening bars and restaurants should do the trick). The effort is called NY Forward. Cuomo: "You can't stop the economy forever."

Then there's the stimulus bill, and Senate Minority Leader Schumer says differences have narrowed, and work continues.

On the flip side to the optimistic bent in the above bullets, the airlines are reportedly drawing up plans for a voluntary shutdown of nearly all domestic U.S. flights. This comes as the government considers ordering such a move. Airlines have already announced plans to cut back domestic flights by up to 40%.