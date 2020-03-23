Annaly held garage sale last weekend; New York Mortgage hit with margin calls

No doubt noticed by the Fed and likely among the reasons for their emergency action this morning, Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) attempted to unload more than $400M of MBS this weekend to meet margin calls, reports Bloomberg.

Apparently there were a number of mREITs (and other leveraged MBS players) doing the same, but Annaly is the sector giant. According to the story, Annaly was able to sell about $100M in non-agency MBS. Shares were off 10.55% in the regular session today; they're up 5.25% after hours.

In other news, New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) minutes ago announced it received margin calls last week, and more today, but is unable to meet them. It is in discussion with counterparties over a forbearance agreement. None have yet issued to NYMT a notice of default.

Dividends have been suspended on the common and preferred stock. NYMT was down 12.9% in the regular session today; it's up 6.9% after hours.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT