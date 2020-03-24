Facebook introduces new paid-time off programs

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is taking another step to help out its workforce amid the coronavirus crisis.

It's allowing employees to take up to a month away from work to care for sick relatives, as well as paid admin leave, which gives 20 days for caregiving that can be taken in one-day increments.

Staff are also permitted to "use alternative working hours or go offline in time chunks that work for them without taking" paid-time off.

Facebook previously gave out $1,000 bonuses to spend on work-from-home setups and costs for childcare, and is giving every employee "exceeds expectations" performance ratings for the first half of 2020.