SEC urges insider trading vigilance

The SEC has issued a sharp warning against trading on nonpublic information related to COVID-19 following stock sales that have sparked widespread criticism and calls for investigations.

NYSE (NYSE:ICE) Chairman Jeff Sprecher and his wife Sen. Kelly Loeffler sold up to $3M worth of securities in the weeks before stock market indexes plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic, and on the heels of a private, all-senators briefing on the virus outbreak on Jan. 24.

Sales by senators Richard Burr, James Inhoffe and Diane Feinstein have also come under scrutiny.