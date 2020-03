Amazon said last week it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers, Walmart said it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers and now Instacart (ICART) plans to take on 300,000 gig workers over the next three months.

The hiring is huge compared to the other major retailers and would more than double its current base as demand surges for grocery delivery services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, Instacart said order volumes had risen over 150% in the past few weeks.