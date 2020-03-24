Raymond James Financial reports February update

Raymond James Financial February reports client assets under administration of $854.8B (+9% Y/Y) (-5% Y/Y) due to decline in equity markets, which has accelerated thus far in March.

Financial assets under management of $144.5B (+6% Y/Y) (-5% Y/Y).

Net loans at Raymond James Bank of $21.5B (+7% Y/Y) (-1% M/M).

Due to the surge in market volatility, Clients’ domestic cash sweep balances as of March 20 is over $48B from $38.9B at the end of February. Two recent emergency rate cuts negatively impacted spreads earned on these cash balances.

The company has paused buybacks. As of March 20, $537M remained available under the existing repurchase authorization.

The company has ~$1.4B of cash at the parent and an undrawn $500M revolving credit facility.

“As a result of rapid and widespread economic deterioration, we expect the entire banking industry to experience substantial increases in bank loan loss provisions. We will be appropriately proactive in adding to allowance for loan losses, similar to our approach during the previous financial crisis,” said Reilly.

Press Release