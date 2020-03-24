Nike reports amid coronavirus closures

While essentials retailers have seen an uptick in deliveries, it remains to be seen what kind of demand there is for expensive sneakers (think Jordan 11 Bred) as Nike (NYSE:NKE) reports earnings after the bell.

The results may not entirely reflect the effect of the coronavirus (coming in the May quarter), but they will provide some picture of what's going on with the company and how the spread of the disease will impact consumers and the economy.

Nike shuttered all of its stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting on March 16 and the closures will be in effect until Friday - unless extended.

Previously: Nike Q3 2020 Earnings Preview (Mar. 23 2020)