China's Hubei to ease coronavirus lockdown

Chinese authorities are planning to lift the mass quarantine on the central province of Hubei, where the coronavirus first emerged last December.

The news comes shortly after Hubei reported that new infections dropped to zero on March 19 (if you can believe the statistics).

Only locals deemed free from contagion risk will be allowed to leave and must possess a "green code" issued by provincial authorities, while restrictions on the capital city of Wuhan will last two more weeks.

