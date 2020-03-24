German austerity, Italian bailout, French collapse

"Once the crisis is over - and we hope this will be the case in several months - we will return to austerity policy and, as soon as possible, to the balanced budget policy," German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier declared after unveiling a €750B stimulus package.

Meanwhile, Italy is reportedly in favor of giving the bloc's countries access to the eurozone's ESM bailout fund with "no conditionality."

GDP in France already "collapsing at an annualized rate approaching double digits," according to IHS economist Eliot Kerr, as Markit's composite PMI came in at 30.2 for March, the lowest figure since the series began in 1998.

