"Given the uncertainty, volatility and fast-moving developments of the pandemic in the markets in which AB InBev operates, the company is withdrawing that 2020 outlook in its entirety because of the impact of COVID-19," AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) said in a statement.

The world's largest brewer had forecast at the end of February that EBITDA would decline by 10% in Q1 and by between 2 and 5% for the full year, but at the time, the coronavirus crisis was largely confined to China.