PACCAR provides business update due to COVID-19

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to suspend truck and engine production at its factories worldwide from March 24 until April 6, 2020.

The company’s financial results for 1Q and the remainder of 2020 will be impacted by lower production schedules due to changes in customer demand and the impact of government regulations or mandates.

The Company is in a strong financial position, with excellent liquidity and investment-grade credit ratings of A+/A1 and has access to existing lines of credit of $3B with manufacturing cash and marketable securities of $4.28B at the end of February 2020.

The Company will provide an update on its 2020 outlook during its Q1 earnings call scheduled for April 21, 2020.