Ampio to study nebulized Ampion as a treatment for COVID-19

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) is preparing an expanded access FDA protocol to study potential benefit of nebulized treatment with Ampion in SARS-Cov-2 induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome ("ARDS"), an immediately life-threatening condition.

Ampion is a human blood-derived composition currently approved for clinical use by the FDA as an anti-inflammatory, immunomodulating drug.

The novel mode of action of Ampion involves multiple biochemical pathways associated with resolving inflammation, which makes it a potential therapy for ARDS.

The anticipated aim of a preliminary protocol for FDA review would be to evaluate patients with moderate to severe ARDS, triggered by COVID-19, for reduced ventilator time; reduction in mortality and improvements in oxygenation parameters compared to non-Ampion treated patients.