Marriott Vacations to implement furloughs, suspend buybacks

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) says it has decided to close all of its North America sales centers for two weeks due to the travel restrictions in place amid the pandemic.

The company is also closing its resorts for rental guests with stays at its branded North America vacation ownership resorts for the next 30 days.

CEO update: "We have a resilient business model with nearly half of our Adjusted EBITDA Contribution coming from recurring revenue streams. While we've never seen anything of this magnitude, we have seen other disruptions in the past and we've been able to manage through them."

Marriott is conserving cash by implementing furloughs, reducing work hours, deferring employee 401(k) matches and suspending share repurchases.

Source: Press Release