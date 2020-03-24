Booking Holdings digs deep to save costs

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) details some of the measures that it's taking to save cash during the travel meltdown.

The company is cutting non-essential business travel across the business, cancelling internal company events and offsites, dramatically reducing marketing spend worldwide, and implementing a general hiring freeze company-wide until further notice.

Booking CEO Glenn Fogel and the brand CEOs are also foregoing salaries during the the crisis, while the board has voluntarily declined to accept any cash retainer payments.

SEC Form 8-K