Invesco Mortgage hit with margin calls

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) enters into forbearance talks with its financing counterparties after being unable to meet margin calls yesterday.

To preserve liquidity, Invesco Mortgage will delay the payment of its previously announce quarterly cash dividends on its common and preferred stock.

It will continue to evaluate its liquidity situation and plans to provide updates regarding new payment dates and, if necessary, new record dates, for the dividends once such dates have been determined.

With New York Mortgage last night announcing same, and Annaly over last weekend looking to unload assets, it's possible others in the sector are in a similar situation.