Chevron to cut 2020 capex by $4B, or 20%

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announces a 20% cut in its FY 2020 guidance for organic capital and exploratory spending to $16B and a suspension of its stock buyback program, in response to the decline in oil prices.

Chevron forecasts total capital and exploratory spending during H2 of ~$7B, an annual run rate 30% lower than the approved budget announced in December.

Excluding 2020 asset sales and price-related contractual effects, Chevron expects 2020 production to be roughly flat relative to 2019; however, Permian production by the end of the year is forecast at 125K boe/day, or 20%, below prior guidance.

The company says it continues to execute its plan to reduce run-rate operating costs by more than $1B by year-end 2020.