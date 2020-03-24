Ryanair to pause all flights

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) says it isn't planning on operating any flights in April or May.

The company has offered its aircraft to European governments for rescue or the essential movement of medicines and personal protective equipment.

Ryanair statement: "The experience in China suggests a 3-month period for the spread of the virus to be contained and reduced. We do not expect to operate flights during the months of April and May at this time, but this will clearly depend on government advice."