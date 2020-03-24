Spotify upgraded on pandemic resilience

Bernstein raises Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from Underperform to Market Perform and cuts the target by $10 to $124, citing valuation with shares down more than 25% from a January high.

Analyst Todd Juenger notes that SPOT isn't "perfectly insulated" from the impact of the coronavirus or a recession, but he doesn't think that "current conditions will significantly alter the growth of streaming music or Spotify’s participation in that growth over time."