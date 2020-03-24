CytomX teams up with Astellas to develop antibodies to treat cancer

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) inks a collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) aimed at the discovery, research, development and commercialization of novel T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies targeting CD3 and tumor cell surface antigens for the treatment of cancer. The companies will leverage CytomX's proprietary Probody platform, in addition to its bispecific (antibodies have two binding targets) formats and CD3 molecules.

Under the terms of the partnership, CytomX will lead research and discovery up to the selection of clinical candidates with Astellas funding. Astellas will lead and fund preclinical and clinical development and commercialization. CytomX will receive $80M upfront, up to $1.6B in milestones and tiered high-single digit to mid-teens royalties on net sales.

For a specific number of targets prior to the start of the first pivotal study for each, CytomX has the option to co-fund a portion of clinical development in exchange for a portion of profits in the U.S. and tiered low-double digit to mid-teen royalties on net ex-U.S. sales. It may also elect to co-commercialize the products in the U.S.