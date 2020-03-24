Big rip in precious metals as animal spirits return

For the moment at least, the narrative appears to have changed in the past 12 hours, with President Trump and New York Governor Cuomo both shifting from talking about shutdowns to talking about (maybe) soon getting the economy back up and running again.

That's provided about a 5% boost to stock index futures this morning.

As for gold (XAUUSD:CUR), bulls now have 0% interest rates, massive QE and an up-and-running economy to contemplate. Sounds like a recipe for higher prices. The yellow metal is up 6.8% to $1,675 per ounce.

Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) is higher by 6.6% to $14.13.

