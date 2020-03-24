Rio Tinto to slow some operations in coronavirus fight

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it will slow operations in South Africa and Canada in response to government directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In South Africa, Rio will suspend operations at Richards Bay Minerals for 21 days and place furnaces on care and maintenance; the company says it is too early to speculate on when operations would resume or on 2020 production guidance.

Also, resumption of the construction of the Zulti South project will be delayed.

In Canada, Rio says it is working with Quebec's provincial government to comply with a directive to reduce business activity to a minimum.

The Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region accounts for nearly half of the company's global aluminum output, and Rio also operates a port and stockpile in Sept-Iles.