Micron target cut on 'very limited' visibility

KeyBanc lowers Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) target from $63 to $48 and maintains an Overweight rating, expecting further coronavirus-related hits to the supply chain and demand.

Analyst Weston Twigg notes the "very limited" visibility and that "full-year supply and demand metrics could be withdrawn."

KeyBanc expects "relatively strong" near-term demand for DRAM, NAND, and HDD, with constrained supplies lowering the downside risk.

Twigg sees memory chips as well-positioned for recovery, but the timing is uncertain.

Upcoming catalyst: Micron reports Q2 results on March 25.