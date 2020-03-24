Micron target cut on 'very limited' visibility

KeyBanc lowers Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) target from $63 to $48 and maintains an Overweight rating, expecting further coronavirus-related hits to the supply chain and demand.
Analyst Weston Twigg notes the "very limited" visibility and that "full-year supply and demand metrics could be withdrawn."
KeyBanc expects "relatively strong" near-term demand for DRAM, NAND, and HDD, with constrained supplies lowering the downside risk.
Twigg sees memory chips as well-positioned for recovery, but the timing is uncertain.
Upcoming catalyst: Micron reports Q2 results on March 25.
Micron shares are up 5.8% pre-market to $40.45. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.