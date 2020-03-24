CNS Pharma up 46% premarket on potential coronavirus candidates

Thinly traded nano cap CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) jumps 46% premarket on light volume in reaction to its agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals aimed at developing several preclinical candidates, including WP1122 that the latter in-licensed from Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) in certain territories, for the potential treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2.

Under the terms of the deal, CNS will fund a portion of the development costs of WP1122 and other candidates for antiviral use in exchange for certain economic rights. It has paid $225K upfront to WPD and has agreed to pay a $775K milestone upon the successful completion of a Phase 2 study. In return, CNS will receive half of net sales, less WPD's license costs, in WPD's licensed territories except Poland (29 countries in Europe and Asia including Russia).