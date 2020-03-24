Ampio down 5% premarket after discontinuing patient enrollment in late-stage AP-013 trial amid COVID-19

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) has suspended patient enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial of Ampion ("AP-013") for the treatment of severe osteoarthritis of the knee, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average and maximum age of a patient in the AP-013 trial is 65 and 87 years old, respectively. Sixty five years and older adults are at higher risk for severe illness during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The Safety Monitoring Committee has unanimously recommended, following an interim analysis to minimize risk to study participants.

The Contract Research Organization running the AP-013 trial has notified the Company that due to the COVID-19 virus, all travel has been suspended for clinical study monitors, which severely limits company's ability to monitor the conduct of the AP-013 clinical trial.