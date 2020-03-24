Suncor Energy cuts 2020 capex by C$1.5B, lowers production guidance

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) cuts its 2020 capex and production outlook and suspends share buybacks for the year, in response to the decline in crude oil prices and the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Suncor now sees capital spending for the year of C$3.9B-C$4.5B, a C$1.5B decrease (26%) compared to the midpoint of the previous forecast.

The company lowers its 2020 production outlook by ~7% to 740K-780K boe/day from its previous forecast of 800K-840K boe/day.

Suncor also reduces total operating expenditures across the business by more than C$1B from $11.2B in 2019.

Suncor says it has begun to adjust refinery utilizations as roduct demand in Canada is starting to decline and is expected to continue over the next few quarters.

The Syncrude annual coker turnaround was planned for Q2 but will be deferred to Q3 with a minor impact on volumes.