Dollar Tree +4% after Telsey lift

Telsey Advisory Group hikes Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform as an economic slowdown play.

"We believe Dollar Tree is well-positioned to attract traffic and gain market share, given its convenient locations, value-focused merchandise (including half the items priced at $1 and private brands), and defensive product mix of consumables and over-the-counter medications. This should result in stronger sales and profitability in a more challenging environment," updates the firm.

Telsey assigns a price target of $92 to Dollar Tree (18X the new 2020 EPS estimate) vs. the average sell-side PT of $91.60.